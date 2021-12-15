Potato Bowl Tickets on sale at UW Ticket Office

One week from today, the Cowboys will travel to Boise, Idaho to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl! Kickoff is set for Tuesday, December 21st at 1:30 PM at Albertsons Stadium. Tickets are still available and can be purchased using this link. Fans can also RSVP for the Pregame Tailgate when purchasing tickets. The tailgate is FREE and open to all Wyoming fans attending the game.
Breaking News
-
The Volunteers of the year were recognized by the Fremont County School District #25 Recreation Board…
-
The Riverton School Board held a commencement exercise Tuesday night for the three latest graduates of…
-
Lynette Jeffres is the new chair of the Riverton School Board following action at last night's…
-
The winter season begins in Yellowstone National Park Wednesday, Dec. 15, and most park roads will…
-
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is wrapping up fish stocking for the year. The department…
-
One week from today, the Cowboys will travel to Boise, Idaho to take on the Kent…
-
It was windy in the Wind River and Bighorn basins on Tuesday. The Crowheart area received…
-
Snow will move eastward this morning across the Continental Divide, and then clear from the west…
-
Currently, Wyoming’s snowpack/SWE is 66 percent of median with a basin high of 92 percent and…
-
To learn more about the needs of Wyoming residents affected by cancer, the Wyoming Cancer Coalition…