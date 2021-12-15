Potato Bowl Tickets on sale at UW Ticket Office

One week from today, the Cowboys will travel to Boise, Idaho to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl! Kickoff is set for Tuesday, December 21st at 1:30 PM at Albertsons Stadium. Tickets are still available and can be purchased using this link. Fans can also RSVP for the Pregame Tailgate when purchasing tickets. The tailgate is FREE and open to all Wyoming fans attending the game.