Peak wind gust hit 78 mph in Fremont County on Tuesday

It was windy in the Wind River and Bighorn basins on Tuesday. The Crowheart area received the highest gust on Tuesday of with a peak wind of 78 mph, according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. Other top gusts included 58 mph at Hunt Field Airport in Lander, 56 mph at Hudson, 55 mph at Jeffrey City, 50 mph at Beaver Rim, 49 mph at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton, 47 mph at Worland, 45 mph near Fort Washakie, and 43 mph at the Dubois Airport.