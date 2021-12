Snow will move eastward this morning across the Continental Divide, and then clear from the west through the evening. Winter Weather Advisories for the west will expire at 11 am. The west will see more snow Thursday. Temperatures will be much colder behind the front. Gusty winds will continue.

Today’s highs will be in the low-30s for both the Bighorn and Wind River Basins with the high 20s in Dubois.