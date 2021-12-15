First Snowpack Report of the year shows state at 66 % of the 30 year median

Currently, Wyoming’s snowpack/SWE is 66 percent of median with a basin high of 92 percent and a basin low of 7 percent. Last year the state was at 71 percent, and at 130 percent in 2019. The map may differ slightly from the table depending upon how many stations were reporting at the time.

The Wind River Basin showed a gain of one percent from December 7th, the Bighorn Basin was even from a week ago at 79 percent and the Sweetwater River Basin was down nine points from a week ago at 65 percent of the median.