Public Intox and Simple Assault arrests noted

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests/Citations 12/13 to 12/14

Danelle Inos, 29, Fort Washakie, Arrested at 6:21 p.m. in the 1200 block of Main Street for Public Intoxication

Ian Timbana, 33, Lander, was Arrested for Public Intoxication and Simple Assault at 10:58 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street.

Arrests/Citations 12/10 to 1213

A 15-year-old male was issued a Citation for Peace Disturbance at 9:52 a.m. at Lander Valley High School.

Tashina Tillman, 31, Ethete, Cited for Driving Under Suspension, No Child Restraint and No Insurance at 7:01 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

Jason Stevenson, 42, and Cory SunRhodes, 35, both of Fort Washakie, were arrested at 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Grand View Drive for Public Intoxication.

Denissa Elkboy, 24, Ethete, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 12:10 a.m. at an address on Washington Street.

Jolena Brewer, 20, Ethete, was issued a Citation for Minor in Possession at 12:10 a.m. at an address on Washington Street.

Arrests/Citations 12/9 to 12/10

Bryan Cress, 45, Lander, Arrested for Domestic Violence at 8:54 p.m. at an address on Robbies View

Arrests/Citations 12-8 to 12-9

Two juvenile females, ages 16 and 17 respectively, were Cited for Possession of Marijuana at 12:29 p.m. at an address on Sweetwater Street.

A 70-year-old male of Texas was Cited for Driving the Wrong Way on a One Way Street at 9:32 p.m. in the 100 block of North First Street.

Arrests/Citations 12-7 to 12-8

Timothy Wesaw, 39, Lander, Arrested on a LPD warrant and cited for No Drivers License and No Insurance at 8:04 a.m. during a VIN Inspection at an address on Cascade Street.

Johnny Trujillo, 41, Lander, Cited for Trespassing and No Vehicle Insurance at 6:13 p.m. at an address on Grand View Drive.