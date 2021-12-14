Lander Councilors to act on 1/2¢ Tax Recommendations, seek FAA Grant for Taxiway at Hunt Field

The Lander City Council this evening will revisit the recommendations of its committee charged with recommending allocations from the city’s share of the half-cent economic development tax. The council deferred a decision at its last meeting for the committee and council to agree on a scoring rubric for the applications.

The councilors tonight will also be asked to approve submitting a $3.5 million grant application to the Federal Aviation Administration for the relocation and construction of a new taxiway at Lander’s Hunt Field Airport.

In other business, the council will be asked to adopt a job description for a community development director.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Lander City Hall’s Council Chambers.