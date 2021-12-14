Breaking News

High Winds today; Snow entering the basin tonight

Article Updated: December 14, 2021
Snow in the west will spread east of the divide tonight and Wednesday. Rain may mix in early, then all snow. Accumulations will be light, except in the western mountains, with Winter Weather Advisories. Strong winds continue today with High Wind Warnings through 11 pm.

