Domestic Battery; Interference; Public Intox arrests reported

Arrests/Citations 12/10 to 12/13

Windy Boy Yellowplume, 22, Ethete, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 10:50 a.m. at North Federal and East Park

Steven Brewer, 44, Riverton, Arrested on a warrant from Laramie County at 3:32 p.m. at an address on West Adams Avenue

Shaniece Headley, 28, Riverton, Arrested for Interference with Police and Trespassing at 9:04 p.m. at an address on North Federal Boulevard

Harley Guina, 28, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 1:41 a.m. Saturday on East Main Street.

Robert Willow, 41, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 1:57 a.m. in the 200 block of North Federal

Skye Willow, 28, Riverton, Arrested for Possession of Alcohol in Public and Interference with Police at 4:45 p.m. on East Fremont Avenue

Dustin Headley, 30, Riverton, was Arrested for Domestic Battery at 8:36 p.m. on South 12th Street East

Jude Jenkins, 40, Ethete, Arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 1:05 a.m. on Monday at an address on College Hill Drive