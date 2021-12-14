Detention Center down to 173 total inmates

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 57 calls for service. During that same time period the county’s ambulances were dispatched 17 times. There were no fire calls.

Seven persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center for charges including one Driving While Under the Influence, two other alcohol-related charges, one felony charge and nine misdemeanor charges.

The Detention Center currently has 173 inmates that it is responsible for. Of these, `69 are bing held in the Lander jail, none are on home detention and four inmates are being housed out of the facility.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.