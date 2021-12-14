Widespread Power Outage west of Riverton partially restored by 11:30 a.m.

A systemwide power outage west of Riverton that reached up to Dubois was reported shortly after 9:30 this morning by High Plains Power. The service was restored about an hour later in the Riverton area, however points west of Riverton are still without service as of 11:30 a.m.

A spokesman at High Plains Power reported a transmission line went down somewhere west of Riverton that cut off power to three substation serving a large portion of the Wind River Basin. Crews are still in the field assessing damage and working to restore service.

Power in the Pavillion area was restored after school had been dismissed for the day, but tonight’s art show and music concert at Wind River Middle/High School is now back on, scheduled for 6 p.m.