Nov 16, 1946 – Dec 4, 2021

A Memorial Luncheon for Susan Marie Connell, 75, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Shoshoni Senior Center. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the Shoshoni Senior Center in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main St., Riverton, WY 82501.

Mrs. Connell passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Riverton, Wyoming.

Susan was born on November 16, 1946, daughter of David and Charlotte (Allen) Teeter in Clovis, California. She grew up in Dodge City, Kansas where she graduated high school in 1964. Later in life, Susan attended Central Wyoming College in Riverton, studying business courses.

On February 8, 1971, Susan married Richard Alvin Connell in Jacksonville, Florida. The couple lived in Kansas and Arkansas for many years. They traveled the United States for four years making their way towards Wyoming. They eventually settled in Dubois in 1988 before moving to Shoshoni in 1993. They owned and operated Flying C Trucking together as well as the Barbeque Wagon “C’s Barbeque” in Shoshoni.

Mrs. Connell was an amazing quilter who enjoyed quilting with the quilting group at the Shoshoni Senior Center. She also loved music, genealogy and researching family history, reading and was an excellent writer including poetry and journal entries. Susan loved to cook, travel and especially loved her husband, kids, grandsons, and animals.

Survivors include her son, Jason Connell and his son, Zachary of Shoshoni; daughter, Dawn Marie (Darien) Thacker and their son, Keegan also of Shoshoni and stepson Christopher Conlisk of San Francisco, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Charlotte Teeter; husband, Richard A. Connell and infant son, Seth Connell.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com