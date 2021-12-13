May 7, 1958 – Dec 6, 2021

Hubert “Hubbs” “Snuffy” Jerome Warren Jr., 63 of Stephens Wyoming passed away December 6, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. A Funeral Mass will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander. Burial will follow at Warren Cemetery. A Rosary and Wake will be held starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday at 1617 17 Mile Road.

He attended schools at St. Stephens Elementary schools, Intermountain High School, Brigham City, Utah and Divine Heart Seminary, Donaldson, Indiana.

He was a Catholic all his life. He participated in the Ceremonial and Traditional ways of the Arapaho Tribe.

He married Ann Santio and later divorced.

He held jobs at Wind River Casino, 789 Bingo, Arapaho Ranch as a cowboy, Seismographer, and land scaping for Jody Coleman, at REMAX Enterprises.

He was a musician and played in several bands, Sunset Red, Smoke Stack Lighting, Intermountain High School Band, and Wind River Outlaws.

He enjoyed playing guitar all the time, making traditional men’s outfits for pow-wow dancing and dream catcher earrings, riding horses. His favorite horses are “Cimarron” and “Dandy Farts”.

He is survived by his God mother, Geraldine Brown, children and grandchildren, Cheyenne (Matthew) Romero, Dean, Riko, Exavier, Anthony, Quinn, Annissa, Leonard and Vince all of Vernal, Utah, Daniel Megan (Oldman) Warren, Andrew, Daniel and Kay Cee, Kateri Warren, Kaitlyn, Shaunette and Ransom, Pascal Jennifer (Whiteplume) Warren Aracely and Zorro, Travis “Rambo” Warren, Sonya “Crow Dog” Pretty Weasel, Jerome Warren, Timothy Two Hearts, Patrick Hubbard. Brothers: Paul Emma (Goggles) Warren Sr., Russell Warren Sr, Clarence Jenkins, Mike Jenkins, Howard Brown SR., Gary Dean Brown, Lawrence “Moose” Brown, Steven Sitting Eagle, James Sitting Eagle, Derek Headley and families, sisters: Judith Warren (Melvin Blackburn), Belinda Warren, Pauline (Calvin) Polen, Kathleen Warren, Claudia Jenkins, Catherine Jenkins, Caroline Hill, Marie Jenkins, Julianna Miller, Angela Warren, Jerilyn Tourkolias, Victoria Lopez, Marilyn Brown, Evvie Brown, Nenie Brown, Jodi Brown and families. Uncle: Wayne Brown, sisters- in- law: Ina Santio, Veronica Santio, April Santio, Susan Santio, brother-in-law: Darryl Santio all of Utah. Special friends: Melvin Tso, Jody Coleman and Brian Brugh. Also, families of John Warren Sr., Ben Warren Jr., Basil “Bob’ Warren, Anita Portwood, Marguerite Spoonhunter, Edith Ramdell, Jenkins, Wanstalls, Posey, Underwood, Oldmans, Browns, Whites, Hubbards, and numerous family members, “We are sorry if we left anyone out”.

Preceded in death by his wife, Ann Santio Warren, Sun Dance grandfather, Martin Yellowhair, Grandparents: Ben and Pauline (Underwood) Warren, Thurlo and Amanda (Wanstall) Jenkins, Hubert E. Sr and Inez (Jenkins) Warren, Mother and Father-in-law, Daniel and Hannah (Serawop) Santio, brothers: Jude John “Bimbo” Jenkins, Thurlo Jenkins, Sonny Jenkins, Bernard Jenkins, Lloyd James Jenkins, Son: Hubert “Pote” Warren, III, grandsons: Cris, Runs Medicine, Steven Warren and Joshua Friday, granddaughter: Janelle Warren.

On-line condolences can be made at thedavisfuneralhome.com