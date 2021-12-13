Jun 4, 1961 – Dec 4, 2021

Funeral services for George Littlethunder, III, 60, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 at Georgia Littlethunder’s residence, 1514 17 Mile Road. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Wake will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021 also at Georgia Littlethunder’s residence.

Mr. Littlethunder passed away on December 4, 2021 in Riverton, Wyoming.

George was born on June 4, 1961, son of George Littlethunder, II and Connie (Williams) Littlethunder in Clinton, Oklahoma. He attended Longdall Elementary School and Canton High School in Okmulgee, OK before earning his GED at CWC in 1979. He also lived in Tujunga, San Fernando and Bell Gardens, CA.

On April 4, 1981, George married Melissa SunRhodes.

Mr. Littlethunder worked at Aerospace as a machinist as well as seismographer, camp crew, surveillance for the Wind River Hotel and Casino. In the film, “Windwalker”, George was proudly cast as a horseman. George faithfully attended the annual Northern Sundance in Ethete, WY.

A few of George’s hobbies entailed drawing, listening to music, playing at the Casino and playing with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa Candace Littlethunder of Riverton; sons, Thunder Sky Littlethunder, George Littlethunder, IV and Clifton Littlethunder; daughter, Estelle Littlethunder; grandson, Eli Littlethunder and numerous other grandchildren; brothers, Merlin Littlethunder, George Littlethunder, Linden Toby Littlethunder, Sr.; sisters, Merle Oldman and Georgia Littlethunder;

He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Littlethunder; father, George Littlethunder, II; Calf and Clifton Littlethunder, Roark Littlethunder, Merle Oldman; Cheryl Littlethunder, Raymond Littlethunder and Julia C’Hair.

