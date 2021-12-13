District 25 School Board has full agenda: Reorganization, Frontier Academy Graduation, Rec. Board VOY

The Riverton School board will meet in an executive session Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for its annual Superintendent’s evaluation and a work session to discuss the annual reorganization of the board. At the regular 7 p.m. convening, there will be a commencement ceremony for three graduates of the District’s Frontier Academy, and recognition of the District Recreation Board’s Volunteers of the Year.

The meeting will be held in the board room at the Central Office, 125 North Fifth West.

The compete agenda is copied below: