Nov 19, 1973 – Dec 8, 2021

Graveside Services for Cordell Lee Washington, Sr., 48, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 12, 2021 at #15 Left Hand Ditch Road with a Wake to follow.

Mr. Washington passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Cordell was born on November 19, 1973, son of Isaac Washington and Diane Morsette in Hazen, North Dakota. He grew up in Montana and moved to Wyoming when he was in high school.

On February 13, 2018, Cordell married Teri Miller in Arapahoe, Wyoming.

He was a member of the Catholic faith as well as the Native American Church. Cordell was a very talented artist who also had an amazing sense of humor and enjoyed hanging out with his friends and family.

Mr. Washington worked as a laborer and camp crew.

Survivors include his wife, Teri Miller; sons, Justic J. Washington, Cordell L. Washington, Jr. and Charlie O. Washington; daughter, LeAndre Washington; ex-wife, Angelica R. YelowBear; 3 grandchildren, Love Antelope, Everett Antelope and Caine Miller; brothers, Al Roy Washington and Isaac Washington, Jr.; sisters, Claudia Washington, Kimberly J. Washington, Gayla D. Washington, MaDette R. Washington, Bethany J. Washington and Kelsey D. Washington; relatives, Lawrence Finley, Sr., Louise Finley, Fabian Finley, Robert Finley, Jr., Sundown Finley, SweetMedicine (Eagle) Finley and Anthony Finley, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Diane Morsette Finley, Isaac Washington and Viola Sooktis Washington; brother, Kayle Washington; sister, Sandra Finley; grandfathers, Elmer Fightingbear and Otto Washington.

