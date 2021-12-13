May 24, 1958 – Dec 2, 2021

A Memorial service for Bonnie Lou McLeod, 63, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the VFW, 7100 Fairfax Dr., Commerce City, CO 80022. She passed away on December 2, 2021 at her home in Kinnear, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place.

Bonnie was born on May 24, 1958, daughter of Darl L. and Sarah Jeannette (Trainer) James in Denver, Colorado.

On July 12, 1975, Bonnie married the love of her life, Vernon D. McLeod in Colorado. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Vernon McLeod; daughters, Heather McLeod and Sarah Hosier; brother, Donnie James; sister, Debbie James; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Mrs. McLeod was preceded in death by her parents.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.