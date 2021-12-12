Breaking News

Strannigan Classic scores from the Weekend

Article Updated: December 12, 2021
Lander Valley Lady Tiger Taline Tendore held the ball high above her head in Thursday's game against Sheridan. The contest went down to the final minutes as Sheridan surged from behind to nip the Lady Tigers 51-48 Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Bill Strannigan Basketball Classic at Lander and Riverton

Saturday:

Girls:

Cheyenne East Soph. 65, 2A Shoshoni 52 – in OT at CWC

Cheyenne Central Sophs 48, Shoshoni 26

Lander Valley 52, Cheyenne Central 42

Cheyenne East 75, Riverton 22

Boys:

Cheyenne Central 68, Lander Valley 36

Cheyenne Central Sophs 57, Shoshoni 56 (OT)

Cheyenne East 55, Riverton 40

Shoshoni 75, Lander Valley JV 35

Friday:

Girls

Cheyenne East Sophs 51 Shoshoni 25

Cheyenne East 60, Lander Valley 40

Sheridan 60, Riverton 48

Lander Valley JV 43, Shoshoni 12

Boys:

Cheyenne East Sophs 65 Shoshoni 52

Cheyenne East 72, Lander Valley 52

Sheridan 45, Riverton 38

Thursday’s Results

Girls

Sheridan Sophomores 58, Shoshoni 23

Sheridan 51, Lander Valley 48

Cheyenne Central 55, Riverton 40

Cheyenne East 59, Star Valley 32

Boys

Shoshoni 66, Sheridan Sophomores 35

Riverton 56, Cheyenne Central 46

Sheridan 70, Lander Valley 55

Cheyenne East 62, Star Valley 54

