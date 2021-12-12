Strannigan Classic scores from the Weekend

Bill Strannigan Basketball Classic at Lander and Riverton
Saturday:
Girls:
Cheyenne East Soph. 65, 2A Shoshoni 52 – in OT at CWC
Cheyenne Central Sophs 48, Shoshoni 26
Lander Valley 52, Cheyenne Central 42
Cheyenne East 75, Riverton 22
Boys:
Cheyenne Central 68, Lander Valley 36
Cheyenne Central Sophs 57, Shoshoni 56 (OT)
Cheyenne East 55, Riverton 40
Shoshoni 75, Lander Valley JV 35
Friday:
Girls
Cheyenne East Sophs 51 Shoshoni 25
Cheyenne East 60, Lander Valley 40
Sheridan 60, Riverton 48
Lander Valley JV 43, Shoshoni 12
Boys:
Cheyenne East Sophs 65 Shoshoni 52
Cheyenne East 72, Lander Valley 52
Sheridan 45, Riverton 38
Thursday’s Results
Girls
Sheridan Sophomores 58, Shoshoni 23
Sheridan 51, Lander Valley 48
Cheyenne Central 55, Riverton 40
Cheyenne East 59, Star Valley 32
Boys
Shoshoni 66, Sheridan Sophomores 35
Riverton 56, Cheyenne Central 46
Sheridan 70, Lander Valley 55
Cheyenne East 62, Star Valley 54