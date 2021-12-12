Local Basketball Scores from other tournaments

Friday
Girls:
Farson-Eden 54, Wind River 34
Mountain View 78, Wind River 14
Torrington 41, Thermopolis 23
Burns 39, Thermopolis 32
Glenrock 48 S.t Stephsns 25
St. Stephens 36, Lusk 29
Wyoming Indian 44, Glenrock 38
Wyoming Indian 58, Greybull 25
Boys:
Rire, ID 74, Wind River 70 (OT)
Torrington 54, Thermopolis 53 (2OT)
Burns 63, Thermopolis 39
St. Stephens 62, Greybull 50
St. Stephens 63, Lusk 29
Wind River 68, Cokeville 64
Saturday:
Girls:
Little Snake River 61, Wind River 20
Wheatland 44, Thermopolis 34
Wright 35, St. Stephens 28
Wyoming Indian 43, Lusk 23
Wyoming Indian 58, Wright 34
Boys:
Wind River over Farson-Eden
Wheatland 66, Thermopolis 46
St. Stephens 74, Wright 73