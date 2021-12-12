Breaking News

Local Basketball Scores from other tournaments

Article Updated: December 12, 2021
Friday

Girls:

Farson-Eden 54, Wind River 34

Mountain View 78, Wind River 14

Torrington 41, Thermopolis 23

Burns 39, Thermopolis 32

Glenrock 48 S.t Stephsns 25

St. Stephens 36, Lusk 29

Wyoming Indian 44, Glenrock 38

Wyoming Indian 58, Greybull 25

Boys:

Rire, ID 74, Wind River 70 (OT)

Torrington 54, Thermopolis 53 (2OT)

Burns 63, Thermopolis 39

St. Stephens 62, Greybull 50

St. Stephens 63, Lusk 29

Wind River 68, Cokeville 64

Saturday:

Girls:

Little Snake River 61, Wind River 20

Wheatland 44, Thermopolis 34

Wright 35, St. Stephens 28

Wyoming Indian 43, Lusk 23

Wyoming Indian 58, Wright 34

Boys:

Wind River over Farson-Eden

Wheatland 66, Thermopolis 46

St. Stephens 74, Wright 73

