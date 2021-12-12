Breaking News

High Wind Warning in effect for Sunday

Article Updated: December 12, 2021
A High Wind Warning is in effect until 5 PM this evening. Wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph are possible. The National Weather Service Station in Riverton urges motorists to drive carefully and keep both hands on the wheel. There is also an elevated risk for a blow over.

