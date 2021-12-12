High Wind Warning in effect for Sunday

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 5 PM this evening. Wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph are possible. The National Weather Service Station in Riverton urges motorists to drive carefully and keep both hands on the wheel. There is also an elevated risk for a blow over.
Breaking News
-
Friday Girls: Farson-Eden 54, Wind River 34 Mountain View 78, Wind River 14 Torrington 41, Thermopolis…
-
Bill Strannigan Basketball Classic at Lander and Riverton Saturday: Girls: Cheyenne East Soph. 65, 2A Shoshoni…
-
The Wyoming Cowboys outscored Utah Valley 19-7 in the final six minutes in a 74-62 win…
-
A High Wind Warning is in effect until 5 PM this evening. Wind gusts of 60…
-
Here are the 12 hour high wind observations from across the area as reported by the…
-
The Fremont County Attorney’s Office announces that it is currently in the process of charging four…
-
High Wind Warnings are in effect for the Green Mountains, Rattlesnake Range, and Natrona County Lower…
-
-
United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that CALVIN ANDERSON WHITE, 32, of Ethete, Wyoming was…
-
United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that GARRETT THOMAS FINDLAY, 24, of Lander, Wyoming, pleaded…