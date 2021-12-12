Four charged in January 2019 murders following extensive investigation

The Fremont County Attorney’s Office announces that it is currently in the process of charging four county residents with various felony charges for the January 4, 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez. These charges are the result of countless hours of investigative work by members of the Riverton Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the FBI. At this time, no further information will be released by this Office.
