Lander man convicted on Illicit Sexual Conduct and Production of Child Porn charges

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that GARRETT THOMAS FINDLAY, 24, of Lander, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to one count of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and four counts of production of child pornography at a change of plea hearing held on November 29, 2021, before Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson.

Findlay was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 20, 2021. The indictment alleged that Findlay produced images and videos of minors and traveled to Florida for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. Sentencing has been set for February 17, 2022.

As to the four counts of production of child pornography, Findlay faces minimum and maximum penalties for each count which include: 15 to 30 years’ imprisonment; five years to life of supervised release; up to a $250,000 fine; a $100 special assessment; up to a $5,000 special assessment fee pursuant to the Victims of Sex Trafficking Act of 2015; and up to a $50,000 special assessment and mandatory restitution of not less than $3,000 per requesting victim pursuant to the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

As to the single count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, Findlay faces the possibility of up to 30 years imprisonment, five years to life of supervised release; a $100 special assessment; up to a $5,000 special assessment fee pursuant to the Victims of Sex Trafficking Act of 2015; and up to a $50,000 special assessment pursuant to the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

The investigation was conducted by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Port Charlotte, Florida; Colorado Springs Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children unit (ICAC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Hawaii Department of Attorney General ICAC Task Force, Kentucky State Police, Electronic Crimes Branch; Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County, Florida; Louisiana Bureau of Investigation-Cyber Crime Unit; Maui Police Department, Maui Hawaii; Montana Department of Justice ICAC unit; Oregon Department of Justice; United States Immigration and Custom Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations; Washington State

ICAC Task Force; and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation ICAC team.

Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens prosecuted the case.