High Wind Warning Posted for Saturday

News Director
Article Updated: December 10, 2021
High Wind Warnings are in effect for the Green Mountains, Rattlesnake Range, and Natrona County Lower Elevations from 7AM to 11PM MST on Saturday 12/10/2021. Lightweight and high-profile vehicles will have an enhanced risk for blow overs.

