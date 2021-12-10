Ethete man arraigned on charges of Assault by Strangulation

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that CALVIN ANDERSON WHITE, 32, of Ethete, Wyoming was charged by indictment for assault by strangulation. White appeared for an arraignment hearing before Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on December 3, 2021 and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial has been set for January 31, 2022 and the defendant was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

According to the indictment, on or about October 25, 2020, White did knowingly assault the victim by strangling and attempting to strangle her. If convicted, White faces up to 10 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy W. Gist is prosecuting the case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.