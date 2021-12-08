Wyoming Indian preview: Chiefs & Lady Chiefs

Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens are at Wright and Glenrock this weekend

By the Voice of Chiefs Nation-Cody Beers

Excitement is in the air at Wyoming Indian High School as 42 Chiefs boys and 49 Lady Chiefs girls are completing preparations for season-opening tournaments in Wright and Glenrock.

The Chiefs are playing in the Coal Miners Classic Friday and Saturday in Wright, while the Lady Chiefs are opening their season at the Herder Classic in Glenrock.

The Chiefs open play in the Wright tournament at noon Friday against Greybull, while the Lady Chiefs play their opener Friday at noon against Greybull in Glenrock.

The St. Stephens Eagles and Lady Eagles also open their seasons Friday and Saturday in Wright and Glenrock, respectively, at 10:30 a.m. Friday against Kaycee.

As Wyoming Indian Coach Craig Ferris says, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year!” It’s Week 1 of the 2021-22 high school basketball season, and the Wind River Radio Network will be in Wright and Glenrock this weekend to bring you radio/livestream video broadcasts of #ChiefsNation basketball with the Wyoming Indian Chiefs and Lady Chiefs.

Friday at the Coal Miner’s Classic in Wright, the Wyoming Indian Chiefs open their season at noon against Greybull. The Chiefs then play Kaycee at 6 p.m. In between, the St. Stephen’s boys open their season against Lusk at 3 p.m.Action in the 3 contests can be heard live on 99.1 FM (KWYW-FM), the new radio home of the Wyoming Indian Chiefs and Lady Chiefs. All 3 contests will also be livestreamed with video and commentary at WyoToday on Facebook and WyoToday on YouTube.

Saturday from the Herder Classic in Glenrock, the 3-time defending state champion Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs will be in action at 11 a.m. vs. Glenrock, while the St. Stephen’s Lady Eagles will take on Glenrock at 3:30 p.m. Action in the 2 girls contests can be heard live on 99.1 FM (KWYW-FM), the new radio home of the Wyoming Indian Chiefs and Lady Chiefs.

All 3 contests will also be livestreamed with video and commentary at WyoToday on Facebook and WyoToday on YouTube. It’s high school basketball Friday and Saturday on the Wind River Radio Network, with all the play-by-play by Cody Beers and color commentary with Jason Peterson. Join us! #wyotoday#ChiefsNation#StStephensEagles#themostwonderfultimeoftheyear#basketballislife