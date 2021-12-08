Stuff the Bus Schedule for this coming weekend: Riverton and Lander sites

The Stuff the Bus Toy Drive helps approximately 1,000 Fremont County kids each year see a present under the tree Christmas morning. This wouldn’t be possible without the help of WRTA Bus Lines, our local volunteer fire departments, and YOU!

Monica and Les Stauber visited the Stuff the Bus location in front of Murdochs Ranch and Home Supply with many bags of toys for kids in need. We appreciate their generosity very much. See the schedule below for the next locations for the bus.

Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Stuff the Bus takes donations for all ages from toddler to teen. You can donate a new, unwrapped, gift to a Fremont County child this year at the following locations:

Friday 12/10 Riverton ACE Hardware 1-3PM

Saturday 12/11 Lander Bomgaars 10A-12N

Saturday 12/11 Hello the House 1-3PM

370 Main Street, Lander

Saturday 12/18 Walmart – time TBD

To sign up to be a recipient of Stuff the Bus, please come in to our studios at 603 E. Pershing in Riverton Monday-Friday 8am to 5pm. We will also be taking names for the list in Lander on 12/11 during our Stuff the Bus Stops at Bomgaars and Hello the House. DEADLINE TO SIGN UP IS DECEMBER 15TH.

Rusty and some donated toys

The crew at Murdochs

WRTA Driver Roy Rivera with Rusty and John

Merry Christmas from all of us from the Stuff the Bus Toy Drive!