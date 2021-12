Snow will be returning to the Cowboy State late tonight through Friday morning. The western mountains and along and south of a Casper to Rock Springs line will be the most effected.

Projected snowfall is 2 to 3 inches in Green River and Rock Springs, 4 to 6 inches in Rawlins and Casper and 1-2 inches for Jeffrey City. Less than an inch of snow is possible in the rest of the Wind River and Bighorn basins.