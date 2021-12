Scattered snow showers in the west. In areas East of the Divide, it will be mild. Strong winds will blow in the Lee of the Absarokas and from the Green Mountains through Natrona County. Steadier snow will move into the west tonight.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 40s-to-low 50s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins with the low 40s at Dubois. Tonight lows will be in the mid-to-upper 20s across the region.