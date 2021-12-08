Breaking News

High Wind Warning for SE Fremont County, Natrona County; Winds clocked over 70 mph at Casper

News Director
Article Updated: December 8, 2021
Comments Off on High Wind Warning for SE Fremont County, Natrona County; Winds clocked over 70 mph at Casper
High Winds are creating dust storms and hazardous driving conditions today around Casper and Jeffrey City. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

A High Wind Warning is now in effect for much of Natrona County through 5 PM today. Gusts over 70 mph have been observed along Outer Drive in Casper.

Post navigation

Posted in: