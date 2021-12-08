Fremont Therapy hosted Boys and Girls Club in Nov.

Representatives from the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton visited Fremont Therapy Group (FTG), November 18, 2021. FTG hosted its first annual Fremont Therapy Group Glow Run on October 9, 2021. The event engaged more than 60 health enthusiasts in the Riverton community and ultimately raised $2,000 to support the Riverton Boys & Girls Club.

“We had a great time hosting this event for the community,” said Riverton clinic director and Physical Therapist Mitch Johnson.”It aligns with our values of maintaining healthy lifestyles, family, and wellness, and it supports an awesome organization that contributes to the youth of our community.”

This fall, the Boys & Girls Club opened in Riverton and provides “programs and activities aimed at the three priority outcomes of healthy lifestyles, academic success, and good character and citizenship.” They are currently serving 111 youth in the Riverton program.

FTG jumped on board at the project’s inception, donating $5,000 in seed money and also contributing employee donations from the FTG family of more than $1,000. “Building healthy communities aligns with our values at FTG,” said owner Brent Kaufman. “We are honored to partner with projects like these as often as we can.”

Fremont Therapy Group has physical therapy clinics throughout western Wyoming, including Riverton, Lander, Rawlins, Saratoga, Green River, and Rock Springs.