The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday made their first allocations from the county’s share of the half-cent economic development tax passed last August.

Receiving grants from the county’s share of the fund were:

• $189,556 – Wind River Adventure and Design Services Van Conversions

• $200,000 – Central Wyoming College’s Rocky Mountain Complex for Ag and Equine Sciences Facility

• $54,000 – RAD Innovations/Bow Spider

• $50,000 – Next Level Gymnastics

• $185,000 – Wyoming Wood Products