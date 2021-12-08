Council approved Re-Zone on first reading for Buffalo Subdivision

Mayor: We need housing in Riverton

The majority of the Riverton City Council Tuesday night approved on first reading a rezone of the Buffalo Subdivision at 1802 West Sunset. On WyoTodayMedia’s Let’s Talk Fremont program this morning, Mayor Richard Gard said there was no opposition to the change by those in attendance at a public hearing and the ordinance passed 5-1 with one council member absent.

“We need housing in Riverton in all sizes and shapes, including homes and apartments,” he said. “When we get our new hospital, that will create 100 plus jobs, when Kifaru relocates here, we’ll have at least 25 new jobs and with the expansion of Legacy Molding, they have over 50 employees now,” he said. That’s why we need housing.

Gard said the triangle shaped lot could house multi-family housing units, but he said the zoning change was only on first reading, “and we have a ways to go with specifics.”

City Administrator Tony Tolstedt, on the same program, noted that an ordinance on second reading that allows “accessory” housing to be placed on a private lot was also passed. He explained that the current ordinance requires a home or major structure to be constructed first, then an accessory building be added. Such accessory buildings could include a garage or storage shed. “This allows the property owner to build what they need when they need it.”