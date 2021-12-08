Cheney praised passage of Defense Authorization Act

Wyoming Congresswoman and House Armed Services Committee Member Liz Cheney (R-WY) issued the following statement after the House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 this evening. Passage of this bill comes after the House and Senate reached a bipartisan and bicameral agreement after months of negotiations:

“Congress has no more important duty than providing for the security of our nation and I’m pleased we have worked in a broad bipartisan fashion to advance legislation that will fulfill this obligation,” she said in the prepared statement.



“This NDAA delivers resources needed to defend against our adversaries. In addition, the legislation gives our troops the pay raise they deserve and ensures that we continue to fund the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent which will be deployed in Wyoming at F.E. Warren.



“I look forward to the Senate passing this legislation so we can meet the responsibility we have to support our military and bolster our national security efforts,” Cheney said.

BACKGROUND

In September, Rep. Cheney had twelve of the sixteen amendments she proposed during hearings held by the House Armed Services Committee adopted into the the House’s initial NDAA bill. A number of these priorities were included in the final version of the legislation that will be signed into law:

Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent & Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Modernizations:The bill prohibits any reduction in the number of intercontinental ballistic missiles or retiring or reconverting our low-yield nuclear warheads, as initially proposed by Rep. Cheney in Amendment #931.

The bill fully funds modernization of our nuclear triad, including Ground Based Strategic Deterrent.

The bill supports the Next Generation Interceptor to protect the U.S. homeland from the DPRK ICBM threat, as initially proposed by Rep. Cheney in Amendment #1012.

The bill calls for a report on re-alerting long-range bombers, as initially proposed by Rep. Cheney in Amendment #938.

Afghanistan Commission: The bill makes structural modifications to legislative language initially proposed by Rep. Cheney in Amendment #1268 and establishes a bipartisan commission to offer a transparent look at what happened throughout the War in Afghanistan and examine the lessons that can be learned. Prohibit Financial Support To The Taliban: The bill includes a provision that prohibits Department of Defense funds, material resources, or the use of funds for military cooperation or intelligence sharing with the Taliban, as initially proposed by Rep. Cheney in Amendment #1348.