And the Big Bull Contest Grand Prize drawing winner is …

Congratulations to Riverton resident Jack Wiggins who won the grand prize drawing from all of the 102 entries in this year’s WyoTodayMedia’s

Big Bull Contest. Wiggins won the wrapped gun safe from Murdochs.

Wiggins’ bull scored 146.75, on the WyoTodayMedia scale which put his bull in the middle of the pack. His name was drawn from all of the entries at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and announced by Program Director Rusty Wuertz.

Interested in learning who won prizes for their bulls for the men’s, women’s and youth divisions? Click on this link.