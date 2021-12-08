Breaking News

And the Big Bull Contest Grand Prize drawing winner is …

Article Updated: December 8, 2021
It was the luck of the draw that Jack Wiggins's name was drawn from all contestants for the Grand Prize of the 2021 Big Bull Contest. WyoTodayMedia photo

Congratulations to Riverton resident Jack Wiggins who won the grand prize drawing from all of the 102 entries in this year’s WyoTodayMedia’s

Big Bull Contest. Wiggins won the wrapped gun safe from Murdochs.

Wiggins’ bull scored 146.75, on the WyoTodayMedia scale which put his bull in the middle of the pack. His name was drawn from all of the entries at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and announced by Program Director Rusty Wuertz.

Interested in learning who won prizes for their bulls for the men’s, women’s and youth divisions? Click on this link.

