Lander Pioneer Museum Old Fashioned Christmas Open House set for December 18th

Featuring live music, treats and family fun

The Lander Pioneer Museum is celebrating its annual Christmas Open House on December 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Admission will be free to the museum during the open house, and lots of holiday cheer will be available to all.

There will be Christmas crafts for the kids, and families are invited to make a wooden family Christmas ornament to go on the Museum Christmas tree in the lobby. Materials will be provided at the museum for the wooden family ornaments.

The Lander Valley High School Band will be performing Christmas music in the main gallery. The band is raising money for a trip to Orlando Florida next summer, and will be selling baked goods as well as providing Christmas Music. Wyoming Catholic College students will be singing Christmas carols in between band performances.

The museum will also have its vintage player piano out for people to play and listen to.

All merchandise in the Museum gift store will be 15% off for people looking for historical books, and other gifts.

Cowboy toys and clothes for kids over the years is on display featuring cap guns, kid size chaps, vests, toy horses, a Viewmaster and other things that would have been given a Christmas presents.

A cowboy/cowgirl photo opportunity will be set up I the museum lobby to go with this year’s theme of a Cowboy & Cowgirl Christmas. Hats, boots, vests, a saddle and other cowboy gear will be available to f people to take a fun photo with. Visitors are encouraged to share their photos with the museum for posting on social media.

The Fremont County Pioneer Association will be serving cookies and hot chocolate and giving bags of candy away to kids.

For more information call the museum at 307-332-3373 or visit us on Facebook at Pioneer Museum Lander Wyoming.

Lander Pioneer Museum Photos from the last open house: