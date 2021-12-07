Lander gets grant for new parkland in City’s NE Side

Today, T-Mobile announced the names of 25 more American small towns that will receive Hometown Grants to jumpstart vital community projects, including Lander, Wyoming.

Created to help local communities move forward on projects that build on the strengths that have always made them great places to live and work, the company’s Hometown Grants are inspired by the unique sense of place and deep pride that is so much a part of every small town. T-Mobile Hometown Grants is just one of the many initiatives underscoring T-Mobile’s commitment to rural America. More than just bringing wireless, T-Mobile wants to be part of the community and help small towns thrive.



Lander is the first community in Wyoming to receive a T-Mobile Hometown Grant. The Lander grant will be used to purchase some 300 acres of land that will become the future Popo Agie River Park, reducing current park overcrowding and increasing outdoor recreation opportunities for future generations.

“I cannot overemphasize the importance of this opportunity. The acquisition of this land is fundamental to the basic principles of leisure service, community health, quality of life, active and passive recreation activities and overall enhancement of our community.” –

Don Reynolds, Current member of Fremont County (WY) Recreation Commission; Past City of Lander (WY) Parks and Recreation Director; Past President, Wyoming Recreation and Parks Association; Past member, National Recreation and Parks Association

The public is invited to join us at the check presentation Thursday, December 9 th, 2021, 12 PM, at the Popo Agie River Park, 200 Poor Farm Road, Lander. (In the event there is inclement weather the presentation will be at the Lander Community and Convention Center, 950 Buena

Vista.)