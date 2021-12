Johnny Tillman, 66, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Billings, MT. Traditional Indian Services will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Shawn and Claire Ware Residence, #57 Shipton Lane, Fort Washakie. An evening service and wake will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the same residence. Interment will be in the Whiteplume Cemetery at Ethete.

–Wind Dancer Funeral Home