JoAnn Kay (Clark) Richardson, 77, of Elk Mountain, Wyoming died on November 25, 2021 at her home.

There will be an Memorial Service at 11:00am, Friday, December 10, 2021 at Elk Mountain Elementary School, Elk Mountain, Wyoming.

JoAnn was born on April 22, 1944 to Harrison L. Clark and Doris Rebecca Berry Clark in Many, Sabine Parish, Louisiana.

JoAnn loved living at the ranch in Elk Mountain and raising her children Lyle and Heidi. She also enjoyed several years on the school board, and attending school functions. Later she returned to her home town of Lander, Wyoming and worked in the community. Prior to her death she returned to Elk Mountain to spend time with her family.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and “Racy” H.L. Clark; brother, Robert H. Clark.

Survivors include son, Lyle G. Richardson; daughter, Heidi R. Richardson-Hess; grandchildren, Katrina Hess, Rylie Richardson; Kalen Hess, Kyla Hess; and great-grandchildren, Bain Hess and Atlas Rabon; 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

