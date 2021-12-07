Field set for Bill Strannigan Basketball Classic – This year in Riverton and Lander; WIHS on the road

Broadcast and Livestream Video schedule set

Eight teams will participate in the annual Bill Strannigan Basketball Classic Tournament in Riverton and Lander beginning Thursday, December 9th.

Teams participating include Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Sheridan, Jackson Hole, Riverton, Star Valley, Lander Valley and Shoshoni.

The tournament will also be staged at four locations. Over in Lander, all the games will be at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse while in Riverton, games are set at RHS, Riverton Middle School and at Central Wyoming College.

The tournament also features games with the Sophomore and Junior Varsity teams from the participating schools.

All varsity Riverton Lady Wolverine and Wolverine games will be broadcast on KTAK, 93.9 with Kevin Shields, and all varsity Lady Tiger and Tiger games will be on KFCW, 93.1 with Ernie Over and Josh Heninger. Thursday’s Boys and Girls games with Shoshoni and Sheridan will also be broadcast, also at KFCW, 93.1 with Ernie Over and Kevin Shields.

Here’s the radio and livestream broadcast schedules:

Thursday, December 9th

Shoshoni vs Sheridan, 12 and 1:30 p.m. , KFCW, 93.1,

Riverton vs. Cheyenne Central at 6 and 7:30 pm., KTAK, 93.9, Video livestream at Wyotoday.com

Lander Valley vs. Sheridan at 6 and 7:30, KFCW, 93.1, Video livestream at KFCW Facebook.

Friday, December 10th

Riverton vs Sheridan at 4 and 5:30, KTAK 93.9, Video livestream at Wyotoday.com

Lander Valley vs Cheyenne East, 10 and 11:30, KFCW 93.1, Video livestream at KFCW Facebook.

Saturday December 11th

Riverton vs. Cheyenne East, 3 and 4:30, KTAK 93.9, Video livestream at Wyotoday.com

Lander Valley vs Cheyenne East, 9 and 10:30, KFCW 93.1, Video livestream at KFCW Facebook.

Additionally, WyoTodayMedia will broadcast games of Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens High Schools at their tournaments in Wright and Glenrock. Cody Beers and Jason Peterson will have the Chiefs’ call on KWYW 99.1 Friday at 12 Noon, The Eagles game at 3 p.m. and the Chief’s again at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Cody and Jason will do the Lady Chiefs at Glenrock at 11 and then the Lady Eagles at 3:30, also from Glenrock, again on KWYW, 99.1

In other county games this coming weekend, Wind River’s boys and girls will be at the Bridger Valley Tournament at Mountain View for a double-header and Dubois will be at the Carbon County Invitational Tournament at Encampment.