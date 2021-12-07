Cattle & Horse Grazing Allotment Applications Due January 31, 2022

The Shoshone National Forest is currently engaged in the process of evaluating and prioritizing applications for vacant cattle and horse (C&H) grazing allotments on the Wind River and Washakie Ranger districts.

The existing vacant allotments are for the Horse Creek, Ramshorn, and Parque Creek C&H allotments on the Wind River Ranger District. On the Washakie Ranger District, the Squaw Creek C&H Allotment is also vacant.

Applications will be accepted for these vacant allotments beginning January 1st, 2022 and must be returned to the Wind River Ranger District or Washakie Ranger District offices by the end of the business day on January 31st, 2022. Applications received after January 31st will not be considered.

Individuals or parties interested in applying for the permits for these vacant allotments should contact Rangeland Management Specialist Nolan Hicks at nolan.hicks@usda.gov to obtain information, requirements, and an application for these Forest Service grazing permits. For additional information on the Shoshone National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone.