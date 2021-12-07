Bighorn sheep in Sweetwater Rocks; Public meetings set to discuss updates

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting public meetings to discuss updates on the evaluation of re-introducing bighorn sheep into the Sweetwater Rocks area.



Public meetings will be held at 6 pm in two locations:

December 14 at the Jeffrey City Fire Hall, Coyote Dr, Jeffrey City, WY

December 15 at the Game and Fish Lander Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Dr, Lander, WY



The assessment and any subsequent actions will be in strict accordance with the “State-wide Bighorn/Domestic Sheep Interaction Plan” pursuant to Wyoming State Statute 11-19-604.



If you have any questions regarding our efforts to evaluate a bighorn sheep transplant please visit the webpage https://wgfd.wyo.gov/sweetsheep or contact Lander Wildlife Management Coordinator Daryl Lutz at (307) 332-2688.