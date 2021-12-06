UW Alumni Association Seeks Nominations for Fall 2022 Awards

The University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) is now accepting nominations for fall 2022 awards.

Applications submitted now through Feb. 28, 2022, will be reviewed, and awardees will be chosen in spring 2022. Those awardees will be honored in fall 2022.

The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes alumni who are distinguished in their businesses, professions or life’s work; who are people of integrity, stature and demonstrated ability; and who reflect upon and realize the importance of their UW education.

The Medallion Service Award recognizes alumni or friends of the university who have given unselfishly of their time, talent or support to UW, and who are people of integrity and stature. This award may not be given annually, but nominations are accepted each year.

In addition to the Distinguished Alumni and Medallion Service awards, the UWAA also honors alumni each fall with the following awards:

— The Building a Better Wyoming Award recognizes UW graduates who made a difference in the lives of Wyoming residents and who are sources of UW strength and pride.

— The Life Member Service Award recognizes a UWAA life member who has shown outstanding and exemplary service primarily on behalf of or for the UWAA and the association’s community.

— The Network/Chapter Leader Award recognizes active members of the UWAA who have been leaders and actively engaged in a UWAA network or chapter.

— The Rising Alumni Award recognizes UW alumni who graduated in the last 10 years and have distinguished themselves through a high level of professional accomplishment in their careers.

Honorees for any of the awards may be nominated by anyone. Downloadable nomination forms are available on the UWAA website at www.uwyo.edu/alumni. The nomination forms list eligibility requirements. A list of past honorees also is available on the website.

For more information, call the UWAA at (307) 766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.