Snow to return to Western Mountains today

Some snow will return to the western mountains and valleys today. The steadiest snow will fall in the afternoon and evening. Any accumulation should remain light to moderate.
It was quite breezy on Sunday. Peak gusts reported to the National Weather Service Station in…
Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State…
Seasonably cold today; breezy to windy for many. Snow showers will return to the west; most…
The University of Wyoming has confirmed that the Wyoming Cowboys (6-6) will meet the Mid American…
Five Pokes earn top eight finishes Stephen Buchanan made a statement Saturday evening as he captured…
The Wyoming Cowgirls gave Gonzaga all it could handle on its home floor Friday night, pushing…
Frank Harris, 77, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at his residence at Arapahoe.Cremation has taken…
Pokes move to 8-0 on the season for best start since 2012-13 The Wyoming Cowboys remained…
Strong to high winds will make for difficult travel across portions of the area through this…