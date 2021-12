The Riverton City Council meets in regular session Tuesday evening with a short agenda, including the second reading of the Accessory Building Definition and a public hearing and first reading of a rezone of the Buffalo Subdivision north of Riverton High School and Sunset Drive. The Councilors will also consider modifying terms of the city’s planning commission to allow staggered terms.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Riverton City Hall Tuesday evening.

See the agenda below: