Peak Sunday Wind Gust recorded at 80 mph

It was quite breezy on Sunday. Peak gusts reported to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton over 40 mph in the area included: 80 mph near Fort Washakie, 62 mph at Red Canyon, 57 mph near South Pass City, 56 mph at Crowheart, 53 mph at Riverton and at Thermopolis, 52 at the Dubois Airport, 46 mph at Hudson, 41 mph at Worland and 40 mph at Pavillion.