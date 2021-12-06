Breaking News

Peak Sunday Wind Gust recorded at 80 mph

December 6, 2021
The peak wind gusts in Fremont County on Sunday were recorded at Fort Washakie and Red Canyon. WYDOT Webcam photo.

It was quite breezy on Sunday. Peak gusts reported to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton over 40 mph in the area included: 80 mph near Fort Washakie, 62 mph at Red Canyon, 57 mph near South Pass City, 56 mph at Crowheart, 53 mph at Riverton and at Thermopolis, 52 at the Dubois Airport, 46 mph at Hudson, 41 mph at Worland and 40 mph at Pavillion.

