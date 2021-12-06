Next Via Ferrata Zoom meeting set December 14th

Another small-group stakeholder meeting to discuss the Via Ferrata project at Sinks Canyon State Park is scheduled for Tuesday, December 14 at 1 p.m.

This is the third in a series of meetings focused on determining if representatives from different stakeholder groups can work together to find a tentative location for the via ferrata.

A Zoom link to register in advance for the Dec. 14 is available here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To learn more about the Sinks Canyon Master Plan and the Via Ferrata, please visit https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/sinks-canyon-master-plan.