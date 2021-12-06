Mar 30, 1983 – Dec 1, 2021

Graveside services for life long Wind River Reservation resident, Michael Manderson, 38, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 5th at the Fremont Center, Fremont County Fairgrounds with a wake to follow at 989 Rendezvous Road. Mr. Manderson passed away on December 1, 2021.

Michael was born on March 30, 1983 in Riverton, Wyoming son of Karen J. Manderson. He attended St. Stephen’s Elementary School and High School, graduating in 2001.

He enjoyed participating in basketball, football, hackie sack, hunting fishing and spending time in the mountains. He also attended pow wow’s, Native American ceremonies. Michael loved to help his bro’s out and laughing with his family and friends. He was a jack of all trades who could assemble or disassemble any craftable item.

Michael worked in construction, welding and was a mechanic.

Mr. Manderson donated money to the Disabled American Veterans. He admired and respected his Grandpa’s service as a United States Marine. He was baptized at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

Survivors include his mother, Karen J. Manderson; God mother, Robin Manderson; aunt, Betty Friday; uncle, Vernon Manderson; brothers, Dewayne Hereford, Myron Friday, Malcolm Bower, Derrick Williams, Nicholas Blackburn and Jonathon Blackburn; sisters, Cheryl Whitebull Manderson, Heather Friday and Katera Jenkins; numerous cousins; families of Daquera, Friday/Wolfrang, Brown, Lonebear, Manderson, Warren, Armajo, Sanchez, Smith, Garcia, Bear, Williams and Bower.

Mr. Manderson was preceded in death by his grandparents, Barbara and Charles Manderson, Ora and Rosaline C. Manderson, Samuel S. and Cecilia Friday/Wolfrang; companion, Tawsha Jenkins; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; Roseanne Manderson.

