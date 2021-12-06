October 1, 1922 – December 2, 2021

Helen Elizabeth Tweed passed away on December 2, 2021. She was born in Shoshoni, Wyoming on October 1st, 1922 to Esther and August George, one of four siblings. She grew up in Lander, Wyoming which is where she met her Loving husband.

Helen married Lenard ‘Ben’ Benjamin Tweed in 1942 and had the family they always dreamed of with three daughters: Sharron, Elaine, and Bobbie. They lived most of their married life in Billings, Montana, with a few short years in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Denver, Colorado, and Grass Valley, California. They lived their last 15 years in Spokane, Washington. They were married for 68 years before Ben passed in 2011. Helen is also preceded in death by her daughter, Elaine.

Helen had many jobs outside the home, but the ones she loved the most were being a Mom and Grandma.

She was a loving mother, fiercely devoted wife, and the kindest grandmother to her 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was famous for her embroidered tea towels, and her overall sewing skills. She made delicious chocolate chip and walnut cookies and played a mean hand of pinochle. Her playful sense of humor put those around her at ease and she found the good in anyone she met. She had generous spirit and was always willing to lend a hand or provide words of wisdom.

At 99 years of age, she left this world a legacy of love and family. She is survived by her daughters Sharron (Mike), Bobbie (Bob), Brother James George (Cathy), and son-in-law Robert S. Cone. She’ll live on in the stories her family will tell with lots of laughter and smiles.

Per the Family wishes there will be a private family graveside at a later date.

