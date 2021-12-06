Flags to Half-Staff through Dec. 9th to Honor Bob Dole

Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Thursday, December 9th in honor of the life and legacy of Senator Bob Dole. Senator Dole represented Kansas in the United States Senate from 1969 to 1996. He died Sunday at the age of 98.

The Proclamation from President Joe Biden follows:

DEATH OF ROBERT JOSEPH DOLE

– – – – – – –

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION



As a mark of respect for Robert Joseph Dole, a statesman like few in

our history and a war hero among the greatest of the Greatest

Generation, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me as

President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of

the United States of America, that the flag of the United States

shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public

buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and

on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of

Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and

possessions until sunset on December 9, 2021. I also direct that the

flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all

United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other

facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval

vessels and stations.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fifth day of

December, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the

Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and

forty-sixth.



JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.