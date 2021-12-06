Flags to Half-Staff through Dec. 9th to Honor Bob Dole

Governor Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide immediately until sunset on Thursday, December 9th in honor of the life and legacy of Senator Bob Dole. Senator Dole represented Kansas in the United States Senate from 1969 to 1996. He died Sunday at the age of 98.
The Proclamation from President Joe Biden follows:
DEATH OF ROBERT JOSEPH DOLE
– – – – – – –
BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
A PROCLAMATION
As a mark of respect for Robert Joseph Dole, a statesman like few in
our history and a war hero among the greatest of the Greatest
Generation, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me as
President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of
the United States of America, that the flag of the United States
shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public
buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and
on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of
Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and
possessions until sunset on December 9, 2021. I also direct that the
flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all
United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other
facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval
vessels and stations.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fifth day of
December, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the
Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and
forty-sixth.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.