Wyoming is going Bowling: Pokes are headed to Boise for Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The University of Wyoming has confirmed that the Wyoming Cowboys (6-6) will meet the Mid American Conference Runners-up Kent State Golden Flashes (7-6) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 21 in Boise, Idaho. UW made the announcement at 1:17 pm Sunday.

KSU finished first in the MAC’s East Division with a 6-2 mark but lost the MAC Championship game to Northern Illinois 41-23. Earlier in the season, Wyoming’s second game, the Pokes defeated NIU 50-43 on the road.

This will be Wyoming’s second trip to the bowl game. In the Poke’s last visit there, in 2017, Quarterback Josh Allen lead Wyoming to a victory over Central Michigan’s Chippewas 37-14.

Dec.

21 Famous Idaho Potato

Bowl 3:30 p.m. ESPN Kent State vs. Wyoming

According to the Bowl’s web site, “The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl began in 1997 and the matchup currently features schools from the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference (MAC). The game takes place at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. This game was previously called the Humanitarian Bowl and MPC Computers Bowl.”

Wyoming’s second win over a MAC team this year occurred on Sept. 18th with a 45-12 win over Ball State.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased using the link below. Fans can also RSVP for the Pregame Tailgate when purchasing tickets. The tailgate is FREE and open to all Wyoming fans attending the game. PURCHASE TICKETS