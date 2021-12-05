Buchanan Captures Title at CKLV Invite

Five Pokes earn top eight finishes

Stephen Buchanan made a statement Saturday evening as he captured the 197-pound title at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. As a team, the Cowboys also impressed finishing tied for fourth with Northwestern and finishing just behind Michigan.



“We saw some good performances today, Jacob really stood out today and showed us a lot of really good things. Obviously, Stephen was great nothing he does surprises me I just hope he sees how good he can be” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch said, “The team result was alright but this isn’t the time to pat ourselves on the back, this is the time to look at how we can improve and get better.”



Buchanan’s impressive day started with a gutsy win over No. 7 ranked and No. 2 seeded Patrick Brucki of Michigan. With the match tied 1-1 heading into the third period, Buchanan scored an escape to take the lead. He would then hold off a flurry of attacks from Brucki to advance to the finals on a 2-1 victory.



In the finals Buchanan faced No. 10 ranked and No. 3 seeded Eric Schultz of Nebraska. Schultz would score first notching and early takedown and taking a 2-1 lead after Buchanan escaped. After scoring the escape Buchanan shut Schultz down ending both the second and third periods with a take down and ride-out. Buchanan controlled the second half of the match defeating Schultz 7-3 to capture the 197-pound title.



Buchanan became the first Cowboy to win a CKLV title since 2001 when Shane Onufer and Joe LeBlanc both took first. “It feels great to win, especially since it’s been so long since a Cowboy has been on top of that podium.” Buchanan said “We train to hard day in and day out to let wins slip away from us.”



At 157 pounds Jacob Wright capped off his tournament in impressive fashion beginning with a pin against Columbia’s Kyle Mosher. That would set up a match between Wright and No. 17 ranked and No. 6 seeded Justin Thomas (OU). Last season Wright and Thomas met twice splitting their two meetings. In their first meeting of this season, Wright would be the one to prevail edging out Thomas 5-3 to pick up big win over a conference opponent.



After advancing due to a medical forfeit, Wright faced No. 9 ranked and No. 7 seeded Will Lewan of Michigan. After trading escapes it would tie 1-1 in third period. With less than minute left Wright fired of a shot getting in on Lewan’s legs and scoring the takedown with under 30 seconds left. From there Wright held on to win 3-2 and pick up a signature early season win over a top-ten opponent.



Tate Samuelson finished fourth at 184 pounds coming up just short in his third-place match falling to No. 20 ranked and No. 3 seeded Jonathan Loew of Cornell.



Jake Svihel (125) and Hayden Hastings (174) both battled back in the consolation brackets to finish sixth and seventh respectively giving the Cowboys a total of five place winners.



As a team, the Cowboys finished in a tie for fourth with Northwestern finishing with 91.5 points. Nebraska took home the team title with 125 points.



The Cowboys will now have a chance to recover before they host No. 5 ranked Oklahoma State on Dec. 17 for their first dual of the season.

COWBOY RESULTS



125 – Jake Svihel – 6th

Svhiel (WYO) medical forfeit over No. 5 Joe Manchio (COL)

Svihel (WYO) dec. Jake Ferri (KENT) 10-5

No. 6 Brandon Kaylor (ORST) major dec. Svihel (WYO) 14-5

Antonio Lorenzo (CALP) dec. Svihel (WYO) 8-3



133 – No. 8 Job Greenwood –

Joshua Koderhandt (PUR) dec. Greenwood (WYO) 12-5



141 – Chase Zollmann –

No. 4 Grant Willits (ORST) tech. fall Zollmann (WYO) 19-1



149 – Jaron Jensen –

No. 9 Michael Blockhus (MINN) dec. Jensen (WYO) 9-5



157 – No. 5 Jacob Wright – 3rd

Wright (WYO) fall (2:39) Kyle Mosher (COL)

Wright (WYO) dec. No. 6 Justin Thomas (OU) 5-3

Wright (WYO) medical forfeit over No. 3 Peyton Robb (NEB)

Wright (WYO) dec. No. 7 Will Lewan (MICH) 3-2



174 – No. 4 Hayden Hastings – 7th

Hastings (WYO) fall (4:05) Max Mayor (MICH)

No. 3 Chris Foca (COR) dec. Hastings (WYO) 9-7

Hastings (WYO) dec. No. 7 Gerrit Nijenhuis (PUR) 11-2



184 – No. 1 Tate Samuelson – 4th

No. 5 Kaleb Romero (OSU) dec. Samuelson (WYO) 6-3

Samuelson (WYO) medical forfeit over No. 7 Travis Stefanik (PRIN)

No. 3 Jonathan Loew (COR) dec. Samuelson (WYO) 6-4



197 – No. 3 Stephen Buchanan – 1st

Buchanan (WYO) dec. No. 2 Patrick Brucki (MICH) 2-1

Buchanan (WYO) dec. No. 4 Eric Schultz (NEB) 7-3



285 – No. 2 Brian Andrews –

Michael Mcaleavey (CIT) medical forfeit over Andrews (WYO)